FALMOUTH — To celebrate Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, the Falmouth Land Trust and Maine Audubon have teamed up to offer a family-friendly Snowshoe Trek at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Audubon’s Gilsland Farms property off Route 1.
Grab your snowshoes for a walk around the farm and learn more about conserved properties in Falmouth. The event is free and open to the public. A limited number of snowshoes may be available to borrow. Email [email protected] to reserve a pair.
