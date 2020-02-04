The postseason is upon us.

By the time this article hits the streets, the girls’ hockey playoffs will be underway and there is much, much more to follow in the weeks to come.

Here’s a glimpse at where things stand now that February is here:

Girls’ hockey

One local team qualified for the girls’ hockey playoffs.

The Mt. Ararat/Lisbon co-op squad wound up 10-7-1 and earned the sixth and final playoff spot in the North Region after closing the regular season with a 5-1 home win over Gorham. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon went to No. 3 Edward Little (9-6-3) for a quarterfinal round playoff game Wednesday. The teams played to a 2-2 tie back on Dec. 21.

If Mt. Ararat/Lisbon sprung an upset, it would go to No. 2 St. Dom’s (11-7) for a semifinal round game Friday or Saturday. The Saints won the regular season meeting, 4-0.

Looking ahead, the regional finals are Wednesday of next week and the state final is Feb. 15 in Lewiston.

Brunswick finished 2-16 and eighth in the North after 4-2 home victory over Gorham in the finale last week.

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat’s girls’ basketball team are postseason-bound.

The Dragons improved to 13-3 and sixth in the Class A South Heals after wins last week at Falmouth (46-41) and at home over Morse (81-24). Brunswick was home with Biddeford Tuesday and closed the regular season at Mt. Ararat Thursday.

Mt. Ararat was 7-9 and eighth in Class A South (where nine teams qualify) following a 52-37 home loss to Kennebunk and a 62-60 overtime win at Leavitt last week. After hosting Westbrook Tuesday, the Eagles closed at home versus Brunswick Thursday.

Morse fell to 0-16 and 13th in Class A South after losses last week at Westbrook (53-28) and Brunswick (81-24). The Shipbuilders closed with home games versus Kennebunk Tuesday and Leavitt Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

On the boys’ side, all three local squads were on the outside of the playoff picture looking in heading into the final week.

Brunswick still entertained hopes but needed to win its final two games at Biddeford Tuesday and at Mt. Ararat Thursday to have a chance. Last week, the Dragons lost at home to Falmouth (57-29), then evened their record at 8-8 with a 68-63 victory at Morse. Brunswick was 10th in Class A South at press time, but only eight teams qualify for the postseason.

Morse fell to 1-15 and 12th in Class A South after home losses last week to Westbrook (61-55) and Brunswick (68-63). The Shipbuilders closed with games at Kennebunk Tuesday and Leavitt Thursday.

Mt. Ararat was 2-14 and 13th in Class A South following an 86-64 loss at Kennebunk and a 52-50 home loss to Leavitt last week. The Eagles were at Westbrook Tuesday and closed the season Thursday at home versus Brunswick.

Boys’ hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team was 8-6 and fifth in the Class B South Heals following a 5-1 win at Leavitt Saturday. The Dragons are idle until Saturday when they host Kennebunk.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op squad fell to 1-11-1 and 10th in Class B South after losses last week at Cheverus (4-1) and Cape Elizabeth (5-1). The team welcomed York Thursday and hosts Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Indoor track

The final regular season KVAC indoor track meet was held last weekend and Mt. Ararat’s boys were first among 10 squads. Brunswick was runner-up and Morse placed eighth.

In the girls’ competition, won by Edward Little, the Eagles were second, the Dragons came in sixth and the Shipbuilders placed eighth.

The KVAC championship meets is Saturday in Brunswick.

The Class B state meet is Feb. 15 at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Class A state meet is Feb. 17 in Gorham.

Swimming

In the pool last weekend, Mt. Ararat swept Brunswick, as the boys prevailed, 90-75, and the girls were victorious, 91-75.

Morse split with Belfast, as the girls won, 49-45, and the boys lost, 50-45.

The KVAC championship meet is this weekend.

The Class A boys’ state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Maine in Orono. The Class A girls’ meet is Feb. 17 in Orono, while the Class B girls’ state meet is the same day at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The Class B boys’ meet is Feb. 18 in Brunswick.

Wrestling

The wrestling regional championships are this weekend.

The state meet is Saturday, Feb. 15.

