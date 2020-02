KITTERY – Candace J. Graham Gigli, 58, was born January 28, 1961 in York, Maine daughter of Eunice-Anne (Marshall) Graham and the late John J. Graham, passed away January 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be held privately in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. For a full obituary visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

