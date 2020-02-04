OGUNQUIT – Dick Desmarais, 82 of Ogunquit, Maine, the legendary speedy athlete from Sanford, Maine, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2020, holding the hand of his daughter-in-law, Tina, who he loved so much and who had been so devoted to his care in his heroic, long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Considered to easily be one of the best football players and all-around athletes to have ever come from the state, Dick’s strength and exceptional speed was incomparable to all opponents who faced him. He excelled and shattered records in every sport he played including baseball, basketball and track as a Sanford undergraduate. He went on to become a multifaceted, shining standout at Boston University, playing for the Terriers. In 1961 Dick turned pro choosing to play for the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League after getting several offers from national CFL and NFL ball clubs including the Boston Patriots and N.Y. Giants. His phenomenal gameplay had earned him the starting running back position for the Rough Riders, beating out fan favorite Joe Kelly who had helped the team earn the Grey Cup the year before. When Dick was introduced in the first game, he was soundly booed by the Ottawa fans, but the boos soon turned to cheers after a few short weeks when his caliber of play showed the fans that he was worthy of the coaches decision and was named Rough Rider Rookie Of The Year. In 2008, he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall Of Fame. Dick had worked summers as an Ogunquit Lifeguard prior to his CFL career and enjoyed his life, family and work to the fullest, eventually becoming a top national salesman for the Nokia Corporation. Because of his easy going, strong character, Dick was loved by friends, family and fans in numbers too lengthy to list and will certainly be a hard loss to many. He was the son of proud parents, Paul and Albertine Desmarais of Sanford, Maine. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Linda Desmarais in 2004, after raising their own family in Andover, Mass., and having moved to Ogunquit with her, and then shortly after by his daughter, Lisa Desmarais. He had also very recently lost both brothers, Roger Desmarais of Sanford, Maine, Raymond Desmarais of Biddeford, Maine, and longtime friend, “Woody” Haselton of Vero Beach, Fla. All being very close to him. He had also always deeply felt the loss of his sisters, Vivian Masse and Rachel Gelinas-Hotham many years ago. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Tina Desmarais of Ogunquit, Maine, and son Richard R. Desmarais Jr. of Houston, Texas. Dick regretfully leaves his beloved large extended family and many friends, including his dear sister, Doris Lavoie, who he otherwise wants to know he loves one and all, and promises to meet each again to embrace. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to not only every single health care professional involved in his care but especially to the York Hospital Hospice program nurses and aides who cared so well for our hero in his struggle which helped fill his final days with comfort and happiness. We would like to also express our heartfelt love to caregiver Rachel Angis of Sanford, Maine, who went above and beyond duty giving him such good care as well, taking him for enjoyable rides to see the ocean almost daily. At this time, it is planned that private services will be held late spring.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dick‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous