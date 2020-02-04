Wed. 2/5 4 p.m. City Manager’s Waterfront Working Group CH
Wed. 2/5 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Wed. 2/5 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee CH
Wed. 2/5 6 p.m. Fore Street-Eastern Promenade Sewer Separation Project 195 North St.
Thur. 2/6 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 2/6 5 p.m. Parks Commission CH
Thur. 2/6 5:30 p.m. MLK Memorial Selection Committee CH
Thur. 2/6 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 2/10 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority CH
Mon. 2/10 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Mon. 2/10 5:30 p.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee CH
Mon. 2/10 6:30 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees Workshop 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 2/1 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 2/11 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee CH
Tues. 2/11 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Wed. 2/12 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee CH
Wed. 2/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee PHS
