Wed.  2/5  4 p.m.  City Manager’s Waterfront Working Group  CH

Wed.  2/5  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Wed.  2/5  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  CH

Wed.  2/5  6 p.m.  Fore Street-Eastern Promenade Sewer Separation Project  195 North St.

Thur.  2/6  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  2/6  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  CH

Thur.  2/6  5:30 p.m.  MLK Memorial Selection Committee  CH

Thur.  2/6  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  2/10  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority  CH

Mon.  2/10  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Mon.  2/10  5:30 p.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee  CH

Mon.  2/10  6:30 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees Workshop  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  2/1  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  2/11  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee  CH

Tues.  2/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Wed.  2/12  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  CH

Wed.  2/12  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  PHS

