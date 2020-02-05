Joyce “Jay” McCreight has announced her campaign for reelection to the state Legislature where she is serving her third term representing House District 51, consisting of Harpswell, West Bath and Northeast Brunswick.

According to a news release, McCreight successfully sponsored legislation to support and preserve Maine’s fishing industries and environment, improve access to health care services, increase economic security, address lack of services for children’s mental health, create meaningful intervention in the opioid crisis, improve access to broadband, address accountability of private utilities and improve school bus safety.

Rep. McCreight serves as House Chair of the Marine Resources Committee, a member of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee and a member of the Opioid Prevention Task Force. She has previously served on the legislative committees of Taxation, Judiciary, and Health and Human Services and as House Chair of the legislative Task Force to Address the Opioid Crisis in the State.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of House District 51 for the last five years,” McCreight stated in the release. “Serving as your representative means I am able to do what is needed to help find solutions to the wide range of problems we all face. And I am committed to continuing to do exactly that as your representative in the Maine House.”

