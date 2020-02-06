It’s hard to believe, with all the attention coming his way this winter, that the Red Claws’ ballyhooed 7-foot-5 center, Tacko Fall, had not started a single game at the Portland Expo.

That changed Thursday night.

Tacko jumped center for the first time this season at the Expo and led the Claws to a resounding 122-98 G League victory over the Canton Charge before a crowd of 1,755.

He finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds and bounced back from a frightening fall that left him on the floor for a minute. His only previous start had come on the road in late December.

The victory was the fifth in six games for the Red Claws (22-8). Canton fell to 20-12.

Carsen Edwards, on assignment from the Celtics, led all scorers with 22 points as Maine opened a double-digit lead early in the second quarter and was never seriously threatened.

Yes, with a 9-inch height advantage over Canton’s 6-foot-8 Tyler Cook, Tacko managed to control the tip.

For a test between two of the top three teams in the G League’s Eastern Conference, the game coughed and sputtered before a flow could be established. Canton missed its first nine shots from beyond the arc. The Claws made a couple of inexcusable turnovers in the backcourt.

Bryce Brown, in his first game back since injuring an ankle on Jan. 16, sparked a 19-8 run with a pair of layups. Edwards, Sheldon Jeter and Wayne Blackshear added 3-pointers and Maine took a 29-20 lead into the second quarter.

After barely touching the ball except for defensive rebounds in the early going, Tacko became involved early in the second with a hook shot, a couple of dunks and another hook shot. He also got called for goaltending on consecutive Canton possessions.

By intermission, Tacko already had racked up a dozen rebounds, including three on the offensive end, and the Claws led 55-37. Edwards was the only player on either team to reach double digits in scoring, with 12.

The Claws stretched their lead to 23 early in the third quarter after Tremont Waters set up Tacko with an alley-oop flush. Shortly thereafter, the big man tumbled to the floor after dribbling into the corner and remained prone for a minute in obvious pain.

He eventually got up (to appreciative applause) and walked slowly to the Maine bench, clutching his left shoulder. Six minutes later, he was back in the game with no apparent ill effects.

Malik Newman led Canton with 20 points. For Maine, Jaysean Paige finished with 15, Jeter and Waters each had 14, Brown 13 and Wayne Blackshear 12.

NOTES: On the sideline for the Claws were Kaiser Gates (finger), Yante Maten (ankle) and Justin Bibbs (knee) … The Red Claws hit the road for the next two weeks as high school basketball playoffs take over the Expo. Six of the next seven games are away with the lone exception Feb. 20 against College Park (Georgia), affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

