Museum to host Western African art and lecture

The Brick Store Museum will welcome guest curator Claudy Boy, a Maine resident, who is presenting her private collection of Western African Arts & Culture, through the end of March at the museum. Boy was born and raised in Western Africa, and immigrated to the United States (and ultimately Maine) during adulthood. She was the daughter of French colonialists in Western Africa, and grew up to be a humanitarian and artist.

Boy will present a talk on her artwork and experiences growing up and teaching in Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. in the museum galleries. Admission to the program is free, with donations to the museum’s 2020 Annual Fund greatly appreciated. Refreshments provided, including traditional West African lemon cake and fizzy drink.

The exhibition highlights the museum’s Free February program, which offers free admission to the exhibitions for the entire month of February. In addition to the Western African Art exhibition, Patterns, a history of pattern in clothing; and Kennebunk’s Cultural Landscape are currently on view for visitors to explore.

From Feb. 1-28 28, the museum will be open for free.

Library to host goal setting sessions

Kennebunk Free Library will host Jump Start Your Year! Goal Setting for 2020, a new three-part series that will be held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8, 15 and 29. The program will be facilitated by staff member Jenny Brown and executive coach May Ireland.

Ireland is founder of VirtualPeer.co – a peer mentoring community. She started VirtualPeer because she truly believes people can achieve more when there are others sharing the journey. VirtualPeer brings people together into small online peer groups to work on shared professional goals and challenges. Ireland’s expertise is in leadership, learning and development. She is a qualified executive coach and has worked in the education, finance, technology and not for profit sectors.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk, Maine. For more information or to register, call 985-2173 or email [email protected]

AWS accepting registration for Holiday Helpers

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) is launching a new volunteer-based youth program for elementary school students. The program, called Holiday Helpers, will take place on select days off from school, which coincide with major holidays such as Veterans Day and the day before Thanksgiving.

During each session of Holiday Helpers, students will spend three hours at AWS exploring relevant holiday traditions and learning how they relate to or impact animals. Students will work together to make a holiday-themed treat, toy or activity for the pets in the Adoption Center. Finally, students will complete volunteer tasks in the Adoption Center to positively and directly help the animals. Tasks could include brushing cats, preparing snacks for dogs, or visiting with rabbits and birds, depending on the needs of the Adoption Center that day.

Brie Roche, AWS’ Humane Educator, explains, “Holiday Helpers was created to give our youngest community members a chance to help at AWS. By participating directly with the animals, children see firsthand how they make a difference. It fosters compassion and empathy at a young age and prepares students to love volunteering.”

Enrollment is $35. For more information or to register, visit www.animalwelfaresociety.org.

York County Republicans to meet Feb. 11

The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the York County Government Building at 149 Jordan Springs Rd., Alfred. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by business meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The meeting will include the election of new at large state committee representative. Special Guest Speaker will be Dr. Demi Kouzounas, chair of the Maine Republican Party, who will address The State of the State GOP. Candidates are encouraged to bring ballot nomination petitions as there will be an opportunity to collect signatures.

For more information or to be added to York County Republican Committee email list, email [email protected] or call 468-2395.

AFIO schedules February session

The February meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will feature Anouar Majid from the University of New England. He will talk about Islam and the West in a Turbulent World from his perspective of a person born in Tangier, Morocco.

The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center on 4 Dane St. in Kennebunk.

Born in Tangier, Morocco, Majid is the author of five critically acclaimed books on Islam and the West. He has written for The Washington Post, The Chronicle of Higher Education, The New York Times and other international publications. His talk will cover topics such as the fast-changing dynamics of the relationship between Islam and the non-Muslim West, and whether there are new forces that are reshaping that relationship.

Museum seeks homeowners’ help

The Brick Store Museum is working on several bicentennial projects this year to highlight Kennebunk’s wealth of history, art and culture. Kennebunk features over 200 years’ worth of architectural history, whether it be the captain’s houses lining historic Summer Street or farm houses in West Kennebunk, or mid-century homes dotting the landscape, each home has a story.

The project is a great opportunity to get involved with the town and state bicentennial celebrations this year. The museum is looking for interested citizens, volunteers and history sleuths from each of the following streets to help kick-start a new pride of place project – starting with local homes. Help us tell the story of the neighborhoods. In particular, the museum is searching for home and business owners on the following streets:

Alewive Road, Bourne Street, Brown Street, Cat Mousam Road, Dane Street, Day Street, Fletcher Street, Friend Street, Grove Street, Hall Street, High Street, Hovey Street, Main Street, Park Street, Pleasant Street, Sea Road, Storer Street and Summer Street.

There will be a meeting at the Brick Store Museum in February to discuss the project in detail. Ideas encouraged. Those interested in hearing more about this bicentennial project are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Alex Fletcher at [email protected] or 985-4802.

No Strings Attached celebrates 10 years

The New Year 2020 marks the 10th anniversary for community string ensemble No Strings Attached. How will this group of local violin, viola, cello and bass players celebrate? By doing what they always do, playing music simply for the joy of it. And, as always, they’re inviting interested string players to join them.

As the name implies, No Strings Attached is an informal and welcoming group. Members include recent beginners and those who played earlier in life and are rediscovering the fun of playing together, to lifelong dedicated amateurs, as well as a few pros. Members come from throughout southern Maine, from Yarmouth to New Hampshire.

The repertoire is just as varied, ranging from the classics to more contemporary works, all at a medium easy to medium advanced level.

The group meets on Thursday evenings about two to three times a month at Christ Church, 6 Dane St. in Kennebunk. There is no minimum attendance requirement. Interested string players are welcome to try out the group for an evening before registering.

For more information or to register please contact, Pamela Doughty, [email protected] or 232-9778.

Wellness Walk planned for Feb. 12

Kennebunk Land Trust and Kennebunk Parks and Recreation announced Southern Maine Health Care as its 2020 Wellness Walk corporate sponsor. The walk series began last year as a collaboration between Kennebunk Land Trust and Kennebunk Parks and Recreation. The Wellness Walk Series provides guided social walks aimed at being active, building community, and opting outside.

The sponsorship aligns with Southern Maine Health Care’s mission to improve the health and health care of the residents of York County. The first wellness walk will be held at Sea Road Preserve at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. For more information, visit http://kennebunklandtrust.org/calendar/. The event’s principal sponsor is Kennebunk Savings Bank.

Directions: Access is from the Sea Road School on Sea Road. Parking available at the school. We will meet at the trail entrance.

