The following Scarborough students have been named to the Dean’s List or President’s List at their respective college or university.

Sean Bowers, Grace Bailer, Erin MacDonald, Sophia Koziell, Dreyton Dill, Lauren Topchik, Taylor Marinko, Alyssa Ostrowski, Jared Nelson, Erin Shell, Andrew Simons and Thomas Vachon have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Gail Cardner has been named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.

Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester.

Sarah Stauffer excelled during the Fall 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

rea students were recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year include: Sebastian C. Doiron, Caroline H. Gooch, and Natalie J. Simonton.

Students earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Fall 2019 semester: Delaney Hyde and Christopher McCammon.

The following University of Hartford students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2019: Anthony Clavette, Hallie Scammell and Andrew Simoneau.

