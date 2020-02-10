Mid Coast Hospital
Vera Jayne Ellsworth, born Jan. 23 to Shannon Marie and John Jay Ellsworth, IV, of Wiscasset.
Olivia Grace Smiley, born Jan. 29 to Michael Shaun and Pauline Elizabeth-Ann (Cardali) Smiley of Dresden. Grandparents are Emile and Irene Cardali of Belgrade and John and Dorothy Smiley of Dresden. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Cardali of Brunswick and Parlyne Glidden of Richmond.
