RUMFORD — Aubuchon Hardware at 65 Falmouth St. is collecting clothing, household goods, furniture, gifts and money for the victims of an overnight fire on Hancock Street that spread to three apartment buildings and forced several people to jump from a building and sent six people to the hospital.

Manager Kevin Jamison, who was once the victim of a fire days before Thanksgiving, collected for victims of a fire at Dec. 16 fire on Spruce Street which killed an elderly woman.

Jamison posted on Facebook he was opening the store at 12:30 a.m. Monday. “Donations started rolling in right off the bat.”

“I feel like I’m a little bit more organized on this one. That first one was a little bit rough,” he noted, added he has a ledger already made to track the types and amount of donations.

Jamison said the town is going to sending officials from Red Cross to coordinate with him.

By 9 a.m., he did not know any specifics as far as sizes, so they’re collecting clothing sizes from infants to adults. He said the collection will last “until such time we don’t need to.”

Collections for the Spruce Street fire resulted in six to seven truckloads taken to fire victims, with another nine truckloads going to local churches. They also raised $6,500 in cash.

Jamison pledges to open his store for collections for fire victims anywhere in the River Valley. “If something happens in Carthage and a family needs help, we’re here. The River Valley is our home. We’ll do it for anybody.”

Other places are also helping fire victims, as well as showing their appreciation to first responders.

• Pastor Justin Thacker of the Praise Assembly of God Church posted that their clothing closet and food pantry opened Monday. “May the River Valley Community come together to help the families impacted by these fires. Many prayers!”

• Ralph’s Store, 341 Cumberland St., Rumford, announced they would also be accepting donations for the fire victims.

• Hotel Rumford posted Monday they would like to offer a free hot meal to the first responders who had been up all night. “It’s the least we can do to say we appreciate you.”

* Gatch’s Food & Spirits, 137 Rumford Ave., announced they will serve hot coffee, tea and soup with a grilled cheese for all the first respondents that have been up all night and will likely be working well into today.

