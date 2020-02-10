JACKMAN — Maine is accepting applications for one of its most popular fall hunting traditions, the annual moose hunt.
Tens of thousands of people apply for a Maine moose permit every year, and the state typically only gives out a couple thousand of them. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said recently it has started accepting the applications online, and it will take them until the end of the day on May 14.
The permits are given out through a lottery. It’s scheduled to take place at Unity College Sky Lodge in Jackman on June 13.
The state bumped the number of moose permits from 2,500 to 2,820 last year. This year’s number of permits has yet to be determined.
