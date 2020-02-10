CLEVELAND — Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.

Garrett, who was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 15 game, discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the meeting.

There is no timetable for Garrett’s return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step in order to get back on the field in 2020.

Garrett’s suspension ended the 24-year-old’s season and was a major blow for the Browns. They went 2-4 in the final six games without their sacks leader and finished 6-10.

Once Garrett is cleared, he’ll be able to take part in the Browns’ offseason program under new coach Kevin Stefanski. Garrett was allowed back at the Browns’ facility toward the end of the season to rehab an injury.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett has had an exemplary record since joining the league, and his actions toward Rudolph were uncharacteristic. He appealed his suspension, but it was upheld by independent officer James Thrash despite Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur.

WASHINGTON: Washington hired Jennifer King as a coaching intern who will work with the offensive staff throughout the season.

King will be a full-year intern but not a full-time assistant coach. The NFL currently does not have a black woman as a full-time assistant.

She most recently worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College. Before that, she interned for the Carolina Panthers during now-Washington Coach Ron Rivera’s tenure with them.

RAMS: Los Angeles hired Denver outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator.

The Rams also announced the hirings of offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and special teams coordinator John Bonamego.

RAVENS: Baltimore agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles.

