Opening Reception: MMPA Celebrates 10 Years & 100 ME Photo Collectors
6-8 p.m. Thursday. Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM Glickman Family Library, 5th Floor, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, free. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Make a snap decision and head to the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts for the opening reception of an exhibit that features photos from 100 collectors. The museum is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and the evening will feature music by the Van Hoorst Jazz Quartet and nibbles from Portland Hunt & Alpine Club. The exhibit runs through May 16.
Valentine Reading
6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Public Libary, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com
Portland Public Library put out a call for love-themed writing submissions, and on Valentine’s eve you’re invited to hear several of these pieces recited by the authors. Wordsmiths could use up to to 1,500 words to express themselves, and it’s likely the readings will hit on just about every emotion felt by us humans and our complicated hearts.
Frozen Funk Skating Party
5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Deering Oaks skating pond, Portland, free. On Facebook.
The Portland Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department invites everyone to chill out on Valentine’s night with an evening of ice skating at Deering Oaks. Actually, it won’t be chill at all, it will be a whole mess of fun with tunes from WJZP, food trucks, raffles and free skate rentals courtesy of Portland Gear Hub.
