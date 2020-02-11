Alex Kile scored with 52 seconds left in overtime as the Maine Mariners (27-20-2-1) pulled out a 3-2 ECHL victory against the Brampton Beast (27-19-3-0) in Portland.

Sean Day and Connor LaCouvee assisted on the game-winner after Maine twice rallied from deficits.

Terrence Wallin scored from Kile and Ryan Caulkin to tie the game a minute after Jackson Leef gave Brampton a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Leef scored again for the Beast during the second period, but Michael McNicholas countered for the Mariners nine minutes into the third period.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Tremont Waters scored the first four points of overtime, pushing the Maine Red Claws (24-9) to a 123-119 G League win over the Mad Ants (17-17) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Waters opened the two-minute overtime with a layup, and followed with a pair of free throws for a 121-116 Maine lead. C.J. Wilcox hit a 3-pointer to pull Fort Wayne within a point with 22 seconds to play, but Yante Maten hit one of two free throws, and Trey Davis a pair of free throws to close out the game for the Red Claws.

Jaysean Paige finished with 27 points for the Red Claws, Waters 22 and Maten 21. Kaiser Gates had 18 points for Maine, and Tacko Fall added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Walt Lemon Jr. led the Mad Ants with 27 points.

WNBA: USA Basketball will have a team of WNBA players available to qualify for 3 on 3 at the Olympics.

Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Katie Lou Samuelson and Stefanie Dolson headline the 11 players invited to a training camp this week in Chicago. From the pool, the selection committee will choose four women to represent the U.S. at the qualifying tournament in India from March 18-22.

The U.S. spent the last few months getting the professional players into tournaments to move them up in the FIBA 3-on-3 rankings. While the players have a lot of experience playing 5-on-5, they are still relatively new to 3-on-3.

“It’s definitely a quicker and more fast-paced game,” Samuelson said. “You need to quickly transition from offense to defense.”

• The Connecticut Sun sent the Phoenix Mercury three first-round draft picks for All-Star wing DeWanna Bonner. Phoenix received the No. 7 and 10 overall picks in this year’s draft as well as the Sun’s first-round pick next season.

• Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship.

• The Minnesota Lynx hired Rebekkah Brunson as an assistant coach after the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder announced her retirement on Tuesday.

SOCCER

KILNSMAN RESIGNS: Jurgen Klinsmann surprisingly resigned as coach of Hertha Berlin on Tuesday after only nine Bundesliga games.

The former Germany and United States coach said on Facebook that he “cannot live up to my potential as coach and therefore cannot live up to my responsibility” without the trust from people at the club. “That’s why, after long thought, I came to the conclusion to make my position as coach of Hertha available and return to my original long-term task as a supervisory board member.”

Much was expected of Klinsmann when he was appointed coach on Nov. 27, helped by an extensive backroom staff. He was supposed to deliver on the promise provided by a $250 million investment from new backer Lars Windhorst and lead Hertha up the standings toward the European qualification places. But the team is still fighting off relegation.

MLS: Los Angeles FC traded standout defender Walker Zimmerman to expansion Nashville for at least $950,000 in allocation money. The club also acquired an international roster spot for the upcoming season.

LAFC gets $600,000 in general allocation money from Nashville this season and $350,000 next season. The club will get $150,000 more in each of the next two seasons if Zimmerman meets undisclosed performance metrics.

FIFA: FIFA is setting aside $16 million to help players who have not been paid by their clubs. The funding covers the period up to 2022, and FIFA also wants to set up a monitoring committee with global players’ union FIFPro, which assesses the needs of players.

The fund will offer a “safety net” rather than playing players in full, FIFA said in a statement.

FOOTBALL

NFL: David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, remains noncommittal on quarterback Cam Newton’s future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.

The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lis Franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11. The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year’s salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.

OLYMPICS

BMX CYCLING: Australian Olympic BMX cycling hopeful Kai Sakakibara is in a medically-induced coma in Canberra (Australia) Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a weekend acing accident. The 23-year-old rider underwent surgery on Sunday morning to relieve pressure on his brain following the Saturday crash.

Described as being in a critical but stable condition, Sakakibara is expected to remain in a coma for the next two weeks.

Sakakibara, ranked among the world’s top 10 riders in recent years, was aiming to make his Olympic debut in Japan, where he spent part of his childhood after being born on the Gold Coast in Australia.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: A horse died on the training track at Santa Anita last weekend, the sixth death at the track since late December.

A 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch and trained by John Sadler suffered what was described as a “sudden death” on Saturday, according to an incident report on the track’s website. A necropsy required by the California Horse Racing Board was pending. There have been 43 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including six beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28.

