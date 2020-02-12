BATH — Having completed work on alternative design concepts for the intersection of Elm Street and Front Street, along with part of Front Street, the city seeks public input in order to refine the design.

Bath contracted with Terrence J. DeWan & Associates, a Yarmouth landscape architecture firm, to create the design, which is meant to create a destination area, improve conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve motor vehicle traffic flow, and maintain current public parking conditions.

The survey website is bit.ly/BathElmFront. For more information, contact Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers at 443-8330 or [email protected]

