It was a story of a group of young college students at a liberal arts college and their unusual roommate – a then-50-year-old father.

In late 2010, Lawrence Ray moved in with his daughter and her roommates at Sarah Lawrence College when he needed a place to crash after his recent release from prison. Soon enough, he seemingly became a father figure, a confidant, a philosopher, a life coach and therapist – a constant fixture whose presence slowly became alarming, according to an April 2019 New York magazine cover story.

Ten months after the story detailed the disquieting saga, federal prosecutors announced they arrested Ray and charged the now-60-year-old with nine counts that include sex trafficking, extortion and forced labor, among numerous other charges.

Ray “allegedly used his proximity to his victims to lay the groundwork for psychological conditioning, eventually leading several young adults to become unwitting victims of sexual exploitation, verbal and physical abuse, extortion, forced labor, and an egregious case of prostitution,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said in the announcement of the federal indictment.

When he was arrested Tuesday, authorities said, Ray was with one of the female victims identified in the indictment as well as one of his daughter’s college roommates.