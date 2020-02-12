Six southern Maine high schools competed Wednesday in the third annual Valentine’s Day fun cross-country race at Portland’s Riverside Golf Course. The race was about one mile, and costumes were encouraged.

The schools in the race were Brunswick, Falmouth, Freeport, Portland, Waynflete and Yarmouth.

