Dr. William “Bill” G. Chigas, DMD, 86, of Kennebunk, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, died peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020, at York Hospital following a period of failing health.

Bill was born on Nov. 14, 1933, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the youngest of three sons born to Greek immigrant parents Dr. George V. and Aristea Rhangos Chigas. Bill is a graduate of Lowell High School, where he was active in the Boy Scouts and played on the football team.

He continued his education at Tufts University and earned his DMD from Tufts Dental School in 1959. Upon his graduation, he joined the US Army, serving as a captain in the Dental Corps in Germany. He always considered his three-year tour in Germany as one of the best periods of his life.

After returning from Europe, he started a successful dental practice in Lowell and later moved to Chelmsford, where he stayed for 30 years until his retirement in 1991.

He and Margaret, his wife of 34 years, began their retirement in Moody, Maine, in the early 1990s. They lived briefly in Savannah, Georgia, before returning to Wells and eventually making their home in Kennebunk.

A longtime member of Rotary, he initially joined the Lowell and Chelmsford Rotary Clubs and later served as president of the Wells Rotary Club. He was previously a member of Savannah South Rotary and at the time of his death, Kennebunk Rotary Club. Bill was a rare member that attained a 50-year perfect attendance record.

In retirement, Bill enjoyed woodworking and has created many pieces of fine furniture over the years. He loved classical music and was a patron of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Chigas of Kennebunk, two sons George Chigas of Acton, Massachusetts, and Charles Chigas of New York, New York, two step-daughters Katie Ramage of Escondido, California, and Barbi Ramage of Ashville, North Carolina, as well as four grandchildren; John and Arthur (George’s children); and, Olivia and Sebastian (Charles’ children), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held 5- to 7 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley St. Saco. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Lowell, at a future date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Rotary Foundation, https://my.rotary.org/en/donate C/O Kennebunk Rotary Club, PO Box 888 Kennebunk, ME 04043 in Bill’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

