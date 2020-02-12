TOPSHAM – Priscilla Jeanne Grondin, 89 of Topsham, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital.

Priscilla was born in Topsham on Sept. 1, 1930, a daughter of William Nathanial and Allana (Corliss) Field Sr.

She married Robert P. Grondin on Dec. 25, 1947 in Topsham. She attended local schools and Brunswick High School for a time. She later graduated from Cheyenne, Wyo. High School in 1948.

Priscilla worked as Office Manager at A.H. Benoit and Co. in Brunswick for 33 years.

She retired in 1982, and then became executive officer of the Merrymeeting Board of Realtors, the post she held for 15 years, until her retirement in 2000. She continued to be a staff member of the Maine Association of Realtors.

Priscilla was a member of the United Baptist Church of Topsham since 1969 and served as its treasurer.

Besides her parents, Priscilla is predeceased by her husband, Robert who died on June 4, 2019; three brothers, William Field, Gordon Field and James E. Field, and two sisters, Phyllis Gott and Barbara Ekholm.

She leaves behind her son, Larry R. Grondin and his wife, Tammy of New Gloucester; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Rogers Cemetery, Topsham in the spring.

If desired, donations in Priscilla’s memory can be made to the

United Baptist Church

1 Elm Street

Topsham, ME 04086

or to a charity of your choosing.

