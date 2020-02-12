I feel like a broken record now that we’re halfway through February, but here it goes again:

No, this won’t be a blockbuster storm. It will, however, affect Thursday’s travel – especially in the morning.

The pattern of quick-moving snowstorms continues this week as our next storm passes late Wednesday into Thursday. With cold air locked in place as the storm starts up, it will bring all snow. That will continue through most of the day.

Timing favors snow starting in southwestern Maine around 3 a.m. Despite the warmth Wednesday afternoon, snow will stick as soon as it starts falling.

The image above also shows that most of Maine will see the snow start between 3 and 6 a.m. This includes Augusta, Bangor, Down East, and the midcoast.

Snow keeps spreading north and east, with everyone getting snow by the middle of the morning.

There could be a bit of mixing along the immediate coastline with a transition to cold rain near Kittery. Overall, the system will be mostly snow.

The totals from this storm aren’t all that high. In fact, it looks like most Mainers will not even see 6 inches out of this one.

I know, I know – not a huge deal for totals. The big story for this snow is really the timing.

An arctic front rolls through in the wake of this snowstorm. Temperatures will tumble overnight into Friday morning. Daytime highs are expected to make it into the single digits north, teens through central Maine, to near 20 along the coast.

It’ll be a bit windy, too. Wind-chill values will make the air feel even colder than it is. By Friday evening, the “feels like” temperature will likely be below zero for most of the state.

Bundle up for the Valentine’s Day date night – it’s going to be cold.

By Saturday morning, northern Maine and the western mountains will likely be colder than minus 10 degrees F. Central Maine will be between zero and minus 10, while the coast bottoms out near zero.

After this, clouds increase and temperatures swing back above average. Sunday and Monday both look relatively quiet. Another storm will be possible Tuesday.

