BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin College men’s squash team will host the 2020 New England Small College Athletic Conference championship this weekend at the Lubin Family Squash Center.

The Polar Bears (7-7) are the seventh seed and will play 10th-seeded Hamilton in a first-round match on Friday evening at 5 p.m. in the first match of the tournament.

Action continues throughout the weekend with quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Saturday and the NESCAC title match on Sunday at noon.

Last season, Bowdoin defeated Hamilton, 9-0, in a first-round match to improve to 6-0 all-time against the Continentals in NESCAC tournament play.

The Polar Bears, who finished sixth last year, have won six straight first-round matches and look to play in the quarterfinal round for the 14th year in a row. Hamilton is looking to win a first-round match for the first time since 2018. This year, Bowdoin defeated Hamilton, 9-0, on Nov. 23.

Results from the NESCAC Men’s Squash Championship will be available at the end of each day at NESCAC.com.

Swimming

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin women’s swimming and diving team will compete in the 2020 NESCAC Championship this weekend at Middlebury College.

The Polar Bears, who finished seventh in the conference championship last year, are 5-1 in dual meets this winter (4-0 vs. NESCAC schools).

Competition on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday begins with preliminary heats at 10 a.m. Finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, 5:50 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold at the door and the doors open 60 minutes prior to the preliminaries and finals.

A live webcast will be available at NESCAC.com and on Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire (search NESCAC Network). Results will be available throughout the weekend at NESCAC.com and via Twitter @NESCAC.

