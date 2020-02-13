KindKids Concert coming to South Portland

South Portland Public Library will host the KindKids Music Concert, I am Peaceful, Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Main Library, located at 482 Broadway.

The library invites the community for the all-ages family music concert that is all about sharing kindness through music with Rob and Amanda Panda, featuring the Duquette Family Band.

According to organizers, “KindKids music is an interactive concert that helps children gain tools in how to make kindness a part of their lives. Songs with themes of gratitude, compassion, self-acceptance, and emotional resilience are all a part of the show. KindKids performers Rob Duquette and Amanda “Panda” Duquette bring families together to make music and mindfulness fun.

“Rob plays everything from guitar and xylophone to ukulele and a frying pan! Amanda Panda brings out her friend “Muffy” on stage for songs like “Friends Forever.” Families find a moment of mindfulness when chanting “I am Peaceful.” And KindKids music audiences dance till they drop with songs like “Superhero” and get healthy and silly with favorites like “Brush Everyday.”

For more information, call the Children’s Room at 767-7660, ext. 3.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of South Portland Public Library.

Church plans bean supper for Feb. 15

Peoples United Methodist Church will host a public bean supper on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The supper is 5 to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 310 Broadway in South Portland. The menu includes two types of homemade baked beans, red hot dogs, casseroles, salads and homemade pies and desserts. The event will also feature a mini fair and live music.

For more information, call 799-1413.

Rep. Kessler to host panel discussion on replacing CMP

On Friday, Feb. 21, State Rep. Christopher Kessler (D-South Portland) will host a panel discussion about the proposal to establish a Maine Power Delivery Authority. Maine Power would replace Central Maine Power Company and Emera Maine, operating much like Maine’s existing consumer-owned utilities (COUs), such as Kennebunk Light and Power, Madison Electric Works and Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative.

The discussion is planned for 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 at South Portland High School. The high school is located at 637 Highland Ave.

As Maine looks to decarbonize, experts point to the electrical grid as the foundation of our future energy needs. Proponents of Maine Power argue that the current grid does not provide the reliable and affordable foundation needed. Unlike CMP or Emera Maine, Maine Power would be responsible to Maine customers only. Like Maine’s existing COUs, Maine Power would not use tax dollars, but would be financed by utility rates. Consumer-owned power is not a new idea, it exists in 49 of the 50 states, serving 30 percent of U.S. residents, and is more common in other developed nations.

The Legislature is likely to vote on LD 1646, a bill to create Maine Power, in March of 2020. Panelists include Rep. Seth Berry (D-Bowdoinham), Vaughn Woodruff of Insource Renewables and Sharon Staz, formerly of Kennebunk Light and Power.

Charity basketball tournament seeks teams

The C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union, is in full pursuit of teams to participate in this year’s tournament. This year marks the 26th annual event, building upon its previous distinction as Maine’s longest, continuous-running, 3-on-3, co-ed, charity basketball tournament. The event takes place on Sunday, March 8, at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, and features adult and youth divisions including a new high school division.

“Over the next few weeks, we’re really focused on getting more teams registered in all of the divisions,” said Jon Paradise, vice president of public relations and communications and founder of the tournament. “There are three adult divisions (Elite, Just For Fun – our most popular, and Forever Young – for 40 and over) and three junior divisions (fifth/sixth grade, middle school, and a new high school division). It only takes three players to get a team together, as long as one of them is a member of the opposite sex.”

Paradise said registration is off to a solid start but he’s hoping to see an influx of registrations in the next few weeks. The deadline for team registrations is Sunday, March 1.

“This event continues to grow and happen because of the great support of sponsors and participants. I am hopeful that this will be another special year of support. We have had teams come from all over Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. A team can be whatever people want it to be – co-workers, relatives, friends, classmates, etc. It’s a great team-building event so we get a number of businesses involved,” Paradise said.

The Swish-Out began in 1994 and had seven teams and raised $575 the first year. Last year, the tournament had nearly 60 teams (a sold-out field) participate and, most importantly, raised nearly $50,000 for the Maine Children’s Cancer Program. Since it started, the tournament has raised $525,000 for children with cancer and their families.

All money raised through registration, sponsorships and contributions go directly to the cause.

To register a team or for more information, email [email protected]; call 207-553-5335; or go to the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge page on Facebook.

“This event happens because of people, so we want to get a full field of teams again this year,” Paradise said.

The event is presented by Town & Country FCU, with additional major sponsorship support from Tyler Technologies, PCH Media, WEX, Next Level Solutions, M.R. Brewer, Bancvue, Enterprise, Tricorp FCU, Hannaford Supermarkets, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Risbara Bros. Construction, Martin’s Point Healthcare and USM Athletics.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous