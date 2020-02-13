Members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at York County Community College raised $400 through a fundraising effort over four days during the holiday season late last year. The proceeds were donated to York County Community Action Corporation and will be used to assist YCCC students with needs they may have and for which there is no other resource available. On hand to deliver the check to Mesha Quinn, Director of YCCAC’s Economic Opportunity Department, were Paul Archer, Aidan Ho, Billy Susanto and Emilie Landry.

“We appreciate the commitment of Phi Theta Kappa to help ensure that YCCC students are able to complete their education without disruption,” Quinn said. “These funds will certainly make a difference in that way.”

