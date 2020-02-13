ROAD RACING

JMG – a nonprofit that partners with Maine public middle and high schools, as well as colleges and universities to help students successfully transition through the stages of their education – has been named the beneficiary for the 2020 TD Bank Beach to Beacon 10K.

JMG programs are hosted within Maine’s public schools, and classes and year-round activities are led by specialists serving as mentors and educators.

The TD Charitable Foundation will provide a $30,000 donation to JMG and has donated more than $690,000 to Maine charities since the inception of the race in 1998.

“Community and business partnerships are an essential component of JMG’s success,” said Craig Larrabee, President and CEO of JMG. “We are so appreciative of TD Bank and the TD Bank Charitable Foundation’s long-standing support of our work, and are honored to be selected as the beneficiary of this iconic race.”

GOLF

LPGA: Jodi Ewart Shadoff shot a 7-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda in the first round of the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide, Australia.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Pittsburgh Steelers are confident quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s surgically repaired right elbow will be ready to go in time for the 2020 regular season, so confident there are no plans to look around for a proven veteran backup just in case.

GM Kevin Colbert said “all signs are good” regarding Roethlisberger’s rehab from an elbow injury that sidelined the two-time Super Bowl winner in the middle of Week 2 and forced him to miss the remainder of 2019. The Steelers finished 8-8 without him while jockeying between second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and rookie undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges.

• The Tennessee Titans have started working on their long list of pending free agents by agreeing to a one-year extension with tight end Anthony Firkser.

COLLEGES

WOMEN”S BASKETBALL: Kaila Charles scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland (21-4, 12-2) turned a showdown for first place in the Big Ten into a full-fledged blowout by taking charge early against 17th-ranked Iowa (20-5, 11-3) and coasting to 93-59 home victory.

SOCCER

COPA DEL REY: Real Sociedad beat second-division club Mirandes 2-1 at home in the first leg of their semifinal.

The second leg will be played in the first week of March at Mirandes.

ITALIAN CUP: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to help Juventus salvage a 1-1 draw at 10-man AC Milan in the first leg of their semifinal.

The second leg will be March 4.

SPEEDSKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic and Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada won individual gold medals on the first day of the ISU World Single Distances Speedskating Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval at Kearns, Utah.

The Netherlands set a world record in women’s team sprint, finishing in 1:24.02. The previous record was 1:24.84, set by Russia in 2017.

Bloemen claimed gold in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 6:04.37.

Sablikova finished in 3:54.25 to win the women’s 3000 meters.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Seattle Storm signed Breanna Stewart.

After missing the 2019 WNBA season because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon, Stewart made her return to the court on Jan. 27, 2020, as a member of the United States women’s national team in an exhibition game against her alma mater, Connecticut.

• The Atlanta Dream added more size and experience to their front line by signing two-time WNBA All-Star forward Glory Johnson.

The 29-year-old Johnson, who was a free agent, has averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven seasons with the Tulsa/Dallas franchise. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds last season for Dallas.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPY: Petra Kvitova advanced to the quarterfinals at St. Petersburg, Russia, by beating Alison van Uytvanck 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-2.

Kvitova will next play Ekaterina Alexandrova , who upset seventh-seeded Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Thomas Dressen won his second men’s downhill in two weeks, keeping his slim chance for the discipline title alive.

The German speed specialist nearly skied out halfway through his run at Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, but recovered and edged then-leader Beat Feuz by two hundredths of a second.

Dressen’s third win of the season and fifth overall came 12 days after he triumphed in his home race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

