The end is in sight!

Excitement is growing in our police, fire and dispatch community as the completion of the new Public Safety Building is nearly within reach. If you have driven by the site lately, you have probably noticed the exterior landscape and hardscape treatments that were installed just prior to winter, and watched the talented masonry crew stack brick after block on the Route 1 façade. On the inside, over 100 craftspeople are installing tile, carpet, paint, cabinets, lighting, sinks, and all of the other finishes that will provide a home for our first responders in the very near future.

The building is designed for a 40-year lifespan, and is sized to accommodate the anticipated public safety growth over the next 25 years. Provisions have been made in the structure of the building to allow for future expansion, and much of the layout is shared between departments, creating a more efficient use of the space and fostering communication among the dedicated professionals who will staff it. Additionally, a community room has been created with a dual purpose of a training classroom and a public meeting room which can be reserved through the public safety staff. The building is also connected to the tri-gen power unit installed next to Town Hall a few years ago, fulfilling its intended design capacity and providing cost-effective energy to both facilities.

The communications tower erected just outside the main entrance will not only support the radio communications of public safety and public works, but in compliance with the town’s ordinance co-location requirements, will also provide for up to five cell phone carrier connections. As anyone can attest, the service coverage around Oak Hill is marginal at best, and several cell phone providers have expressed interest in leasing space from the town on this tower. This will provide a reliable revenue source to the town which will help offset operating costs.

The first furniture delivery is scheduled for April 1, following the completion of the construction work by Landry French. Concurrent with that will be the carefully choreographed migration of the dispatch center from the existing building to the new building. This has been planned in great detail so that there is no interruption in service or response time during the move. The police, fire and dispatch personnel and equipment will officially occupy the building by May 1, which will coincide with the sale of the current public safety building. The new owner has great things planned for that space as well.

As the time gets near, the staff is looking forward to a ribbon-cutting, open houses and tours of the new facility so that the citizens of Scarborough can get a first-hand look at their new asset. Alongside the public safety and town staff, the ad hoc building committee will help organize and conduct these grand opening events, as they enjoy the fruition of their several years-long volunteer planning efforts in developing this community asset. The project team hopes that you find time to come visit and learn more about what this new building will provide to the Town of Scarborough.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: