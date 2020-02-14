BRUNSWICK – George L. Moore, 86, known to certain old friends and family members as Larry, died at Midcoast/Parkview Hospital on Feb. 9, 2020 after a long and full life. George was born in West Baldwin on June 30, 1933 to J. Merle and Gladys (Rankin) Moore, joining several brothers and one sister on the family farm. He attended West Baldwin schools and graduated from Potter Academy in Sebago in 1951.

He served in the U.S. Army, including a period of time in Panama. Upon discharge from the army, he returned to work at Wright-Pierce, which remained his employer for his entire working career. He was proud to obtain his PE license after learning the business hands on, starting from the most entry level position of rod man on a survey crew.

He and his wife Ada (Burnell) were married at Trinity Episcopal Church in Melrose, Mass., in November 1955. Over the next 12 years, they had five children, the family that would be a source of joy to him for 64 years.

They settled in Topsham, where he became actively involved in town politics, first as a member of the planning board and then as a long-time selectman. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 202. After he retired, he became a faithful volunteer for Meals on Wheels/Senior Spectrum, a public service he very reluctantly gave up just a few months ago. He was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2008.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick for more than 50 years, and served in various leadership roles, from Sunday School Superintendent to Senior Warden. His faith was quiet but deep and always growing, grounded in unconditional love for every person.

He was happiest outdoors: hunting, fishing, gardening. He joined the Biggest Bucks in Maine club in 1977 when he took his qualifying buck. Until age made it difficult, he spent hours tending his vegetable garden. He kept his mind active by completing word and number puzzles, playing cribbage with anyone willing, and, in recent years, his renewed love of reading, particularly mysteries that would allow him to once again roam the outdoors in his mind.

He could strike up conversation with anyone, and he could never go anywhere without running into someone who knew him. In the days following his death, a theme emerged in the words his family and friends used to describe him: compassionate, warm, kind, big-hearted, generous.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Merle, Orrin, Ralph and Donnie; and his eldest daughter, Sherry Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Ada, of Topsham; his sister, Louise Hagan, of Danvers, Mass.; George L. “Buddy” Moore Jr. and Sharon Bagalio of Topsham; Linda and Bob Breen, of Jefferson, N.H.; Eric and Marty Moore of Auburn; the Rev. Nancy Moore of Norway; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; too many nieces and nephews to count; and many special friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, with the Rev. Carolyn Eklund officiating. Burial will be in the memorial garden at a future date.

Gifts in his honor may be made to

St. Paul’s

P.O. Box 195

Brunswick, ME 04011

