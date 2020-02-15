The Gorham High girls will go after their first indoor track state championship at the Class A state meet Monday at the University of Southern Maine. Standing in their way, however, is another squad of Rams. Bangor is well-rounded and the favorite to claim its first state title since 2013.

“Bangor does look strong,” said Gorham Coach John Caterina. “They’ve got a good jumper, a good freshman sprinter, good relays and a good pole vault. Most of their points are solid.”

Gorham is coming off an SMAA title powered by senior Kate Tugman, who is seeded first in the mile and 2-mile.

“We decided not to run her in the 800 (meters),” Caterina said. “She will run in the 4-by-800 relay. I don’t think we can match up with Bonny Eagle, but we can give them a good run and fight for eight points (for second place) in that.”

Cheverus is the defending Class A champion, and junior sprinter Victoria Bossong is a threat to break her own state records in three events. Whether Cheverus can contend may depend upon the health of senior sprinter Emma Gallant, who has been nursing a tender hamstring and has not competed in a month.

In the Class A boys’ meet, Scarborough is aiming for a fifth consecutive championship. The Red Storm wrapped up an 11th straight SMAA title last weekend at USM despite the absence of senior Jarett Flaker, the three-time defending state champ in the 55-meter dash and two-time champ in the 200 and 400.

Like Bossong, Flaker has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Scarborough Coach Derek Veilleux said Flaker plans to run the 200 and 400. Younger brother Jayden Flaker is top seed in the 55 hurdles, and senior Tristram Coffin won SMAA titles at 600 meters and two miles, so Scarborough may have the depth to hold off Brunswick and any other challengers.

The Class B meet is Saturday at Bates College. Both meets begin at noon.

The Brewer girls are a clear favorite to repeat as champion. The York boys, on the other hand, will have more of a challenge to make it two in a row. Ellsworth is the favorite based on seeds, and the St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop co-op team should contend in what shapes up as a low-scoring meet, meaning a surprise result or two could propel a number of teams to the title.

