NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves and stopped 6 of 7 attempts in the shootout to lead the New Jersey Devils over the scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Sunday night.

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings. The previous Devils victory over Columbus came in December 2017.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had the only shootout goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 0-2-3 in their last five games.

Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils in regulation.

Andrew Peeke, Zach Werenski and Kevin Stenlund provided the goals for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots in losing his second straight.

PENGUINS 5, RED WINGS 1: Patric Hornqvist had two goals and an assist and Pittsburgh won at home.

Hornqvist has 14 goals this season. Sidney Crosby scored his 11th of the season, Kris Letang added his 14th on the power play and Sam Lafferty also scored for Pittsburgh, which moved within one point of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Crosby has six goals and 19 points in 12 games since returning from core muscle surgery on Jan. 14.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has won 11 of its past 15.

Valtteri Filppula scored his fifth of the season for Detroit, which lost its fourth straight.

SABRES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second third-period span, and Buffalo beat visiting Toronto.

Johan Larsson had a goal and assist, and defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Colin Miller had two assists each. Conor Sheary, Jimmy Vesey and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Buffalo won its third consecutive game.

Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots to win his fourth straight and five of six starts.

SENATORS 4, STARS 3: Artem Anisimov scored at 3:48 of overtime to give Ottawa a win at home.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Brady Tkachuk and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

John Klingberg, Stephen Johns and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin finished with 42 saves.

DUCKS 5, CANUCKS 1: Adam Henrique scored twice, Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, and visiting Anaheim beat Vancouver.

Brendan Guhle and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks, who have wins in two of their last three games.

The Ducks scored twice on the power play after going 1 for 21 with the extra man over their previous eight games.

Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks, who ended a two-game winning streak and are 2-4-1 in their last seven games.

PREDATAORS 2, BLUES 1: Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left, and Nashville visiting St. Louis to take the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs.

Nashville has won 7 of 10 at home, climbing a point out of the Western Conference’s second wild card.

Craig Smith also scored for Nashville, his sixth in five games.

OILERS 4, HURRICANES 3: Josh Archibald scored his second goal of the game in overtime, NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and Edmonton won at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Draisaitl set up Archibald’s goal 3:57 into overtime for his 95th point of the season. Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 28 saves.

Edmonton is 3-1 without star Connor McDavid, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a quadriceps injury.

NOTES

BLUES-DUCKS: The Anaheim Ducks’ postponed game against the St. Louis Blues will be played March 11.

The game was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday.

The game will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format.

The league also moved up the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues’ game against Florida from March 10 to March 9.

DEVILS-ISLANDERS: The New York Islanders solidified their defense for the playoff push, acquiring New Jersey Devils captain Andy Greene.

The Devils got young defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous