Our final poll for girls’ hockey and the latest poll for boys’ hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 15 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Girls’ hockey
1) Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland
2) Scarborough
3) Cheverus
4) Yarmouth/Freeport
5) Portland/Deering
6) Falmouth
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Cheverus
3) Scarborough
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete
6) Falmouth
