PORTLAND — The City Council will discuss whether to join a renewable energy consortium at its council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Joining the consortium, according to the city, “would help achieve several of the city’s climate action goals and result in significant cost savings.”

The city staff has requested that the council pass an emergency in order to allow the city to sign on in time to join other consortium members.

Last fall, the Maine Legislature passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed LD 1711, which significantly reformed Maine’s Net Energy Billing policies. In part, it allowed municipalities and businesses to develop solar projects and be compensated for the electricity produced with monetary credits on their electric bills. If approved by the council, as a member of the consortium, the city would sign an agreement to purchase 20,000,000 kwh, which represents about 2/3 of the total annual electrical consumption at city-owned properties. “The City Council has expressed a goal to operate the city on 100% renewable energy and to eliminate carbon emissions,” according to a release from the city. “Approval of this order would help the city make significant progress toward these goals.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: