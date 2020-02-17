SCARBOROUGH – John Dillingham Bradford, of Kennebunk, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. He was born Sept. 26, 1930. He lived in Kennebunk for 62 years.He went to Biddeford schools, including Biddeford High School, and was the Class of ’48 Salutatorian. He was an Eagle Scout with three palms.John attended Bowdoin College and was a member of the Chi psi fraternity, Phi Beta Kapp, Debating Team, and Cum Laude. He also had Honors in Latin major and had many good parties.John served two years in the Army after college, including one year in Germany. He graduated from Yale Law School, then practiced law in Biddeford for 38 years.He married Lorinda Lackey Ocheltree — 63 years and still counting (smartest move I ever made). John had two children, Peter and Carol; three grandchildren, Jessica, Zachary, and Hans; lone great grandchild to date, Harper.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com\Donations may be made in John’s name to:Kennebunk Land Trust6 Brown St., Suite 2Kennebunk, ME 04043 orwww.kennebunklandtrust.org

