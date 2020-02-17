BUXTON — A portion of Depot Road in Buxton between Towle and Main streets has been closed since early afternoon, and a state police negotiating team is on the scene of a developing emergency situation. Authorities are not offering any details, and have advised people to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
