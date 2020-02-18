NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Drew Brees’ record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season – and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.

The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it,” Brees wrote in his announcement. “Love you (hash)WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance.

His decision to return will set in motion negotiations on a new contract. His last contract voids automatically at the end of the current league year that concludes March 18.

A person familiar with the situation says new contract negotiations have yet to begin and there is no immediate timetable for reaching a deal.

Coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis both have stated an interest in bringing Brees back if the quarterback, who turned 41 on Jan. 15, still wanted to play.

SEAHAWKS: The Seahawks made their first big addition of the offseason, reaching agreement with veteran free agent tight end Greg Olsen on a one-year deal. A source confirmed the agreement to the Seattle Times.

The contract is worth up to $7 million with $5.5 million guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN.

Olsen, 34, was released by Carolina last month and visited the Seahawks, Washington and Buffalo as he searched for a new NFL home.

FALCONS: Punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo, who joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season, have signed one-year contract extensions.

CARDINALS: The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through 2022. The 26-year-old started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that exceeded expectations under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.

STEELERS: Ike Hilliard is the new wide receivers coach for the Steelers.

Hilliard replaces Darryl Drake, who passed away last August during the early days of training camp. Ray Sherman filled the role on an interim basis last season.

Hilliard caught 546 passes during a 12-year NFL career split between Tampa Bay and the New York Giants. He spent the last six seasons as the wide receivers coach for Washington. Hilliard previously worked as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

