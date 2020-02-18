A Topsham man was killed when he rode his mountain bike off a trail at Bradbury Mountain State Park in Pownal on Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the man, 57-year-old Rodney Reed of Topsham, was riding a fat bike – a mountain bike equipped with large tires – when it went off the trail and he was thrown from the bike.

Joyce said a runner came across Reed and tried to revive him, but Reed died at the scene.

Joyce was not sure where the accident took place at the 800-acre state park, which is located off Hallowell Road in Pownal. Mountain biking is allowed on both the eastern and western sides of the park, with most biking trails on the east side, which is flatter than the hilly west side. Joyce said it took emergency responders about 15 minutes to reach Reed by ATV.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine if Reed died of injuries suffered in the crash or suffered a medical emergency. Reed was wearing a helmet.

Joyce said the incident took place Monday. Deputies from the sheriff’s department arrived at the park around 1 p.m.

