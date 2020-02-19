Many who support repealing the vaccination law assert the religious and philosophical rights of parents to have children remain unvaccinated. While every citizen may hold religious beliefs without any effect on other citizens, the repeal decision is about behavior, not beliefs.

Unvaccinated children directly impact all children and others in the community. Concern about vaccination is multi-layered. Those who opt out should also recognize a responsibility for the safety of others.

For example, parents who are truly worried about vaccination might also be concerned about the spread of illness and choose the option of home schooling their children. Their responsibility may also extend to protecting all children by keeping the unvaccinated from public places where diseases may spread.

Douglas Lynch

Portland

