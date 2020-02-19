FREEPORT – Rebecca Eleanor Williams Wright, 71, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Becky was born on Sept. 17, 1948, in Bar Harbor, Maine, to Warren and Harriet Williams. Growing up Becky lived in Monmouth and then Belfast. Becky was involved in numerous organizations while attending school. She excelled in many areas but had a particular interest in literature and the arts. She also shined at sports, especially in basketball where her senior year she was co-caption of her high school varsity team and won the foul shooting championship. Becky graduated Belfast High School in 1966 with honors. After high school, like her dad, she went on to earn her B.A. at The University of Maine, Orono, graduating as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Following that she earned a Master of Science in Library and Information Science at Simmons University. While attending Simmons University she was also a librarian at Christopher Columbus High School in Boston. Becky married Frank Willis Wright in 1973, after they moved to Montreal where Becky was the librarian at Guy-Drummond School. From Montreal they moved to Manhattan, New York, where Becky was a librarian at The Foundation Center for several years. Becky and Frank also briefly lived in London. Being a self-described Anglophile, this was dream come true for Becky. She spent her free time exploring the city as well as the countryside enthralled in all things British. Then her career took a different path and she went into the field of fundraising. She was proud to have worked for the New York Public Library, Sarah Lawrence College, Bangor Theological Seminary, and Good Shepard Food Bank. However, Becky’s life was not all work. Thanks to Frank’s curiosity and energy, Becky and Frank traveled and had many fine experiences. The finest of which was the arrival of Margaret “Emmie” Elizabeth Wright in September of 1989. Becky and Emmie enjoyed going on many adventures together while Emmie was growing up. One of their most treasured experiences was their summer trips to Matinicus Island to visit Becky’s parents. They both had a deep love for the beach spending many summer days at Pine Point in Scarborough. Another highlight that both Becky and Emmie held dear to their hearts was their trip to London in 2018. Emmie and now her husband Ryan were the lights of Becky’s life. In her own words, “No one could have had a finer daughter and son-in-law”. Becky was predeceased by her sister, Kay and father, Warren Williams. She is survived by Emmie and Ryan Carrigan; cousins, Lucy and Tammy DeRoche, cousins, Dallas and Terry Hartung, her former husband, Frank Wright, her mother, Harriet Haugen Williams, her faithful companion, George, and many great friends and neighbors. Her family would also like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hope Lodge, Hawthorne House, and Beacon Hospice for the exceptional care and support they provided to Becky. A Celebration of Life will be held March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth, with a reception to follow nearby. Arrangement are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Good Shepard Food Bank.

