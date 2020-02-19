An unidentified person was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning from a home construction site in North Yarmouth for treatment of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, an emergency dispatcher said.
Emergency Medical Technicians and firefighters responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. in a housing development under construction at 37 Memorial Highway, the dispatcher said.
The person’s condition was not immediately known.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Claws of health? Lobster blood could play role in new drugs
-
American Journal
Westbrook school budget deficit still ‘confuses’ city officials
-
Local & State
Maine deems dozens of pot business applications complete
-
Nation & World
Court says Florida can’t bar felons from voting because of unpaid fines, fees
-
American Journal
Proposed Gorham school budget up 10.4%