An unidentified person was taken to a local hospital Wednesday morning from a home construction site in North Yarmouth for treatment of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, an emergency dispatcher said.

Emergency Medical Technicians and firefighters responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. in a housing development under construction at 37 Memorial Highway, the dispatcher said.

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

