Girard joins Buxton PD

Police Chief Troy Cline recently announced the hiring of longtime Saco Court Officer Tammy Jo Girard.

“She started working for Buxton PD on Feb. 3 and has already made a huge difference with the team,” Cline said in a Facebook posting.

Cline said Girard worked for the Saco Police Department for the last 30 years and has earned a reputation for getting things done. Girard is involved domestic violence victim advocacy and is certified in domestic violence training. She is an active member of the DV Task Force and has been since 2004, and has attended and instructed at national level domestic violence trainings.

Girard was also integral in the success of the Citizen’s Police Academy that the Saco Police Department runs as a community outreach and National Night Out, an event for officers to connect with the community.

Berry Library hours

The Berry Memorial Library, 93 Main St., in Bar Mills will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays; Mondays, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to visit, bring friends, and sign out some great books.

