The Portland International Jetport has received an additional $1.5 million grant for construction of a new taxiway, bringing total federal subsidies for the project up to $6 million.
The additional funding announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, which previously awarded $4.5 million for the project.
The jetport plans to construct a new 250-foot taxiway to efficiently transit aircraft from Runway 11, make repairs to Taxiway A, and complete rehabilitation of the service road, according to Collins’ office.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Mulvaney says U.S. ‘needs more immigrants’ to help boost economy
-
Business
Federal funds for Portland Jetport taxiway project reach $6 million
-
Nation & World
Security video shows at least 4 suspects in rapper Pop Smoke shooting, sources say
-
Business
Portland tech startup Friday receives $450,000 investment
-
Arts & Entertainment
CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.