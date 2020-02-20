Recent letters and op-eds in the Press Herald (including two on Feb. 12) by qualified medical and education personnel have made a very strong case for the medical utility of childhood vaccination.

Although I am a Ph.D. scientist in microbiology, I have nothing to add to those observations except total agreement. I am actually more concerned by a flurry of arguments against vaccination that seem to cloud the real issues.

One example is “parents’ rights” to do whatever they feel is right for their child regardless of the consequences. Parents do have rights, but they also have responsibilities. What facts could lead you to believe that the risks of vaccination outweigh the consequences of infection to your own child?

The state of Maine requires that small children riding in a car be secured in a child seat – is that a violation of “parents’ rights” to decide what is safe? I encourage all voters to carefully examine their reasoning on this issue before pulling the lever on March 3.

Robert H. Dodge

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: