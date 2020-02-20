The Marie Joseph Spiritual Center offers the following retreat:one day retreat, Wednesday, March 18, As I Have Done So You Also Must Do with Ann Boyle, RSR; weekend retreats, Feb. 21-23, How to Make Decisions, An Ignatian Directed Prayer Weekend with Nancy Sheridan, SASV and Paul Sullivan, SJ, Aline Plante, p.m., Claire Gagnon, p.m. and Diane Dube, p.m., March 6-8, Embraced by Love with Ann Boyle, RSR and APRIL 3–5, Seeking God in All Things with Beverly Fournier.

FMI and to register call 207-284-5671, ask for Retreat Office or visit www.mariejosephspiritual.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: