It’s Leap Year and we have an extra day to celebrate in 2020! The Old Orchard Alumni Association is teaming up with OOB365 for a Leap Year Party and Dance at Duffy’s Tavern and Grill in Old Orchard on Saturday night, Feb. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be music from all decades for your dancing pleasure, hundreds of

dollars in door prizes and a 50/50 raffle are on tap as The Scholarship Fund Drive kicks off its 2020 season with three hours of non-stop music for all ages!

Tickets are available at Duffy’s Tavern and MacDonald’s Garage in Old Orchard, Prime Honda in Saco, Brady’s Screen print in Biddeford or by calling Mark Andrews at 423-2975. Tickets are $15 per person and this year includes an appetizer bar. It’s for a great cause, so put the winter doldrums behind you, come out of hibernation and join us on the 29th day of February, Leap year 2020.

Reserving tables of 8 … get a group and we hope to see you there !

FMI, contact Mark Andrews, OOB Alumni Association, PO Box 337, Old Orchard Beach, ME. 04064, 207-423-2975, [email protected] or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: