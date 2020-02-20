SACO — Sixth-grade student Julia Gilbert is the January Student of the Month at Saco Middle School.

Gilbert’s teachers on the Bradbury team at SMS said that she is an avid reader and writer, and recently started in the gifted and talented science class.

“If Julia finishes her classwork early, you will find her nose deep in a book, or her fingers typing away as she continues to work on her creative writing,” science teacher Amy Ashe said.

Aside from her academics and hard work, Ashe said “Julia is calm, kind to her classmates, and mature beyond her years. She always has a kind word for her teachers too. We love having her on our team.”

Julia is the daughter of Barbara and Tim Gilbert of Saco.

Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry and Nubble Books are partnering to sponsor the Student of the Month Program, which recognizes individuals who help create a positive environment for learning and serve as leaders throughout the school community.

Chamber Director Jim LaBelle presented the award to Gilbert along with a gift card from Nubble Books during a ceremony at SMS on Monday, Feb. 3.

