In just two weeks, at a date to be determined, Felipe and Anel Cruz will open their second El Tequila Restaurant, at 32 Bath Road, Brunswick, in the location of the former Black Pearl. The other restaurant is on Western Avenue in Augusta.

El Tequila specializes in Tex-Mex cuisine, including a variety of tacos, rellenos and fajitas. The amazing selection of margaritas includes jalapeno pineapple, blueberry, raspberry and guava. Drinks can be made to order from a Tableside Margarita Bar for $9-$10. Mango mai tais are also on the menu.

The restaurant will be open each day for lunch and dinner. Daily food and drink specials will add to the large and varied menu. Lunch specials run between $8 and $9.50, with dinner entrees in the $14-18 range. Mixed fajitas at $14.50 are an interesting twist on a classic Tex-Mex entrée. Welcome!

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Feb. 21-22

Flavors of Freeport food samplings and specials throughout Freeport all weekend.

Feb. 22

Grand opening of Athena’s Cantina, Freeport’s newest restaurant, 491 U.S. Route 1, 319-5372. Latin fusion cuisine and sangria bar. They started in the small Crazy Loco Corn food truck next to Maine Wicked Goods and have graduated to a full-blown eatery.

Feb. 23

Tao Yuan continues its Gastronomical Tour of China for 2020 with a different region of China every Sunday; this week’s region is Taiwan. The set menu is $48/person. Brunch is from 1-2 p.m. and dinner is served from 4-8 p.m. Reservations are suggested.

Pineland Farms tasting of Bell’s Brewing beers, 1-4 p.m., free, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, 688-4539.

Feb. 26

Wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene, 946-5990, $49.95/person, reservations required. The dinner features comfort foods “through the decades,” with a 5:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 6:30.

March 1

The Garrison begins its Sunday brunch service, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no reservations – walk-ins only. The menu will feature shakshuka, tartines, citrus salad and French toast, among other items, and specialty cocktails. 81 Bridge St., Yarmouth, 847-0566.

March 1-12

13th Annual Maine Restaurant Week. Participating area restaurants so far include Noble Kitchen + Bar in Brunswick with a three-course fixed-price dinner for $35; Gather in Yarmouth with a three-course dinner for $25; Sea Dog Brewing in Topsham offering a three-course dinner for $25; Linda Bean’s in Freeport has a three-course lunch or dinner at $35. Details at mainerestaurantweek.com/events.

March 12

Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, is offering a wine dinner featuring organic/biodynamic wines from around the world paired with local and organic produce and meats. $65/person plus tax and gratuity, reservations required, 747-5274.

March 13

Winter Graze with Fore River Brewing, Camp Hammond & Black Tie Catering, 275 Main St., Yarmouth, 761-6665. Five-course, family-style dinner featuring hors d’oeuvres table, smoked chicken, bucatini with pine nuts, roasted vegetable salad, chocolate torte and ice cream. Tickets $65/person at eventbrite.com.

March 28

Maine Brew Fest Spring Session at Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. Almost 100 craft beers and ciders for sampling. Tickets and details at shop.sundayriver.com/?#/events.

Special notes

Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, has several cooking classes with space available in April. Details at acooksemporium.com/events/. Each class is $50 and payment is required at time of reservation.

