Many people often inquire about how the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority funds the redevelopment of the former Navy base and attracts all the businesses that are now located at Brunswick Landing and the Topsham Commerce Park. Some believe that we subsidize businesses to locate here and unduly compete with private developers in the Region and State. In short, it’s hard work and perseverance that make the redevelopment effort successful. There’s no magic potion for the reuse or super incentives provided to companies to locate here.

MRRA’s operations are funded primarily from property leases and sales at the two campuses, and a small amount of revenue derived from new income taxes generated from new employment on campus, which is shared by MRRA, SMMC and the state. Funding for capital improvements to upgrade aging buildings and infrastructure systems comes from federal and State grants we apply for and a tax increment financing program we negotiated with the Town of Brunswick for a portion of the new taxes generated.

Everyone who leases or owns property at the former base pays taxes at the same tax rate as everyone else in the communities. It’s important to note, that since the base closure in 2011, over $160 million has been added to the property tax rolls, with a great deal more in the pipeline. Currently, the annual property tax revenues derived from the redevelopment exceeds $3 million. Conversely, the Navy paid no property taxes.

We are often asked if there are special business incentives to locate a business to Brunswick Landing. The general answer is no! MRRA has access to and utilizes the same federal tax incentive programs available any other Maine community with disadvantaged census tracts located within its border, including the HUBZone, New Market Tax Credit and Opportunity Zone programs. The communities in our region also can benefit from the State of Maine’s Pine Tree Development Zone program, which applies to all areas of economic dislocation Statewide. In addition, we have created a small business loan program, similar to many other economic development organizations and communities.

It’s also very important to note that all MRRA property sales and leases at Brunswick Landing are made at fair market value (with appropriate appraisals, etc,), so as not to unfairly compete with local developers outside of the former base gate. The fair market approach is also a key condition of our conveyance agreement with the Navy, which receives a percentage of that revenue. Furthermore, we do not want to steal businesses from other communities in Maine and accordingly, adopted an “anti-pirating” policy for our business attraction efforts, which simply says that a business located in another community must demonstrate that their growth cannot be accommodated where they currently are located. This is why more than 70% of the businesses that have located here are new to Maine.

We are successful not because of magic schemes or special programs. We are successful because we put together a strong plan and bold vision that builds on the physical assets at Brunswick Landing and the strength and quality of the workforce within the Midcoast region. We are successful because we work hard and aggressively market the vision. We are successful because we have a talented and experienced team that knows the various federal and State business support programs and knows how to put deals together by cobbling together multiple funding sources and partnerships to make things happen. Businesses want to locate here because they appreciate those efforts and believe in our vision. Lastly, we are successful because we have attracted a number of outstanding companies and developers, who believe in the redevelopment vision who have made significant investments in the property and are actively marketing their offerings.

That’s how we do it. No magic or special deals.

