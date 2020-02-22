BASKETBALL

Oshae Brissett had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Raptors 905 beat the Maine Red Claws 116-109 in a G League game in Mississauga, Ontario.

Yante Maten had 30 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Claws, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Tremont Waters added 20 points and six assists, while Tacko Fall had 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Henry Ellenson added 28 points, while Devin Robinson had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Raptors 905.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Conner Bleackley scored on a Michael McNicholas pass with 1:33 to go in the first to break a scoreless tie and Alex Kile added an insurance goal early in the third as the Maine Mariners (31-21-3) picked up their fourth straight win to close out their road trip, downing the Adirondack Thunder 2-1 in Glens Falls, New York.

Eamon McAdam had 26 saves for the Thunder (20-22-14), while Connor Lacouvee turned back 42 shots for Maine.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the final.

OPEN 13: Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the final with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Alexander Bublik

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: With a hat trick in the first 40 minutes and another goal near the end, Lionel Messi ended his worst scoreless run in six years in the Spanish league.

Messi led Barcelona to a 5-0 rout of Eibar and put them back at the top of the standings.

SERIE A: Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down as he marked his 1,000th official match by scoring a record-equaling goal to help Juventus win 2-1 at Spal in Serie A.

AUTO RACING

NEWMAN CRASH: A paramedic was treating Ryan Newman inside his car 35 seconds after the ruined and flaming vehicle came to rest after a crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

BOBSLED

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. is a bobsled champion again, winning her third world title to put an emphatic cap on her comeback season.

Humphries teamed with Lauren Gibbs to finish four runs over two days in Altenberg, Germany with a time of 3 minutes, 45.49 seconds. Germany’s junior world champion Kim Kalicki and Kira Lipperheide were second in 3:45.86, and Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski of Canada were third in 3:46.55.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: David Forney, a star lineman for Navy’s record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22. He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Corinne Suter won the season-long downhill title by finishing race runner-up to Lara Gut-Behrami for the second straight day, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

GOLF

MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP: Justin Thomas was five shots behind in the middle of his front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club. He wound up with a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa.

– Staff and news service report

