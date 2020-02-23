Buying an antique home can be thought of as the beginning of a meaningful relationship. Historic home enthusiasts will love the way this home warms their heart and delights their soul, as it offers distinctive character, rich history and endearing charm.

Antique homes often appeal to romantics. The exposed ceiling beams and original wood floors at 100 Wildes District Road create a glimpse of prior families who lived in this house since 1870; children clambering upstairs, the steam of a lobster boil filling the kitchen and generations of sweethearts sitting under the old oak tree on the sprawling lawn. With 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 2,500 SF of space, there’s ample room for everyone.

Windows in every direction fill the home with sunlight and warm, while the white beams and checkerboard kitchen flooring add to a farmhouse feel on the first floor. Step down into the cozy den with the fireplace or relax in the screened porch on the back of the house. From there you can see the barn, an incredible 40×60 space that can be a garage, workshop and gym at the same time.

The acre plus plot is ideally located near Dock Square and even closer to Cape Porpoise and its surrounding wildlife refuge and nature preserves. The current owners enjoy daily walks to the village where there are beloved restaurants and cafes. To the south, they revel in the solitude of watching the ocean waves at Cleaves Cove Beach.

Passed on to the new owners will be a picture from the turn of the century which shows the home in its original condition, its owners proudly posing in the front yard. If you are looking for unconventional character and unique flavor wrapped in a tightly constructed antique frame, you will fall in love the charm this home radiates.

100 Wildes District Rd. is listed at $599,000 by Helen Curry of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Helen at 207-229-7647 or at [email protected]

