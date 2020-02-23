Anyone else getting tired of hearing this advertising from Central Maine Power? The sage, grandfatherly voice calmly lets us know that the company has experienced “adversity” before and has “powered on” to get through it. The gist and tone of the language are designed to comfort the listener, indicating that CMP will get over this adversity, whichever one that may be.

Discussion by lawmakers of conversion to public ownership, fines by the Public Utilities Commission and agreeing not to be involved in New England Clean Energy Connect because of mistrust are way beyond garden-variety adversity. “Adversity,” defined by Webster, is “1) condition of suffering, destitution or affliction; 2) a calamitous or disastrous experience.” The word “adverse” is defined as “1) acting against or in a contrary direction; 2) opposed to one’s interests.”

The many issues facing CMP are self-inflicted. CMP needs to publicly identify the root of the problems and take action, instead of spending millions to “win back our trust,” which raises the question of “how did trust get lost in the first place?” Word on the street is that it was caused by multiple sales to investment groups, which may have interests opposed to CMP causing suffering and a disastrous experience.

So Gramp, sharpen the ax and cut the hobbles placed on CMP by non-Maine interests and allow the company to again service the needs of its customers in a considerate and competent manner, as it did so well years ago. That will go a long way to winning our trust!

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan

