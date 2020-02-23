I was thrilled to see the front page of the Maine Sunday Telegram last week with Colin Woodard’s first installment of Maine’s history (“Dawnland: Maine’s march toward statehood began much earlier than you might have thought,” Feb. 16). His knowledge and expression of history are a joy to read.
Having just read Annie Proulx’s novel “Barkskins,” I find Mr. Woodard’s series to be a very timely sequel. Much of the first 300 pages of Proulx’s book are set in colonial Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Maine.
As happened in so many parts of the world, colonial expansion left devastating scars on the indigenous people through disease, intermarriage, slavery and downright extermination. Even after 400-plus years, Maine’s Native Americans continue to struggle for their rights. We “immigrants” need to recognize and respect their history and culture.
Charles LeRoyer
Searsmont
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt
-
Sports
Canucks rout Bruins 9-3, snap Boston winning streak
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: At CBG, the name hasn’t changed, but it’s a wholly new restaurant
-
Food
Doughnuts enter the ring
-
Cookbook Reviews
If you cook from ‘Ultimate Veg,’ you will never ask ‘Where’s the beef?’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.