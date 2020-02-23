I was thrilled to see the front page of the Maine Sunday Telegram last week with Colin Woodard’s first installment of Maine’s history (“Dawnland: Maine’s march toward statehood began much earlier than you might have thought,” Feb. 16). His knowledge and expression of history are a joy to read.

Having just read Annie Proulx’s novel “Barkskins,” I find Mr. Woodard’s series to be a very timely sequel. Much of the first 300 pages of Proulx’s book are set in colonial Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Maine.

As happened in so many parts of the world, colonial expansion left devastating scars on the indigenous people through disease, intermarriage, slavery and downright extermination. Even after 400-plus years, Maine’s Native Americans continue to struggle for their rights. We “immigrants” need to recognize and respect their history and culture.

Charles LeRoyer

Searsmont

